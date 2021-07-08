Severe Weather Statement issued for Macomb, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Macomb; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MACOMB COUNTIES At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosse Pointe Woods, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Clair Shores, Grosse Pointe, Roseville, Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms and Grosse Pointe Shores. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH