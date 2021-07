Joe Biden has been in residence at the White House since January 20, but he'll have to wait until August to be admitted to another prestigious landmark. That's when the 46th President of the United States joins his predecessors — from George Washington to Donald Trump — at the Hall of Presidents, a Walt Disney World Resort staple since 1971. Disney has unveiled the first look at Biden's animatronic doppelganger on Disney Parks Blog, where he'll be front and center when parkgoers visit the attraction when it reopens later this summer.