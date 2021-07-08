Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DANIELS...NORTHEASTERN ROOSEVELT AND SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Archer, or 11 miles southwest of Plentywood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plentywood, Medicine Lake, Westby, Reserve, Raymond, Dagmar, Dooley, Antelope, Comertown and Coalridge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH