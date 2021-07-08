Cancel
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Levi Strauss, General Motors, Accolade and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:. Levi Strauss — Shares of Levi Strauss added 3.2% after the retailer crushed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal second-quarter results. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv.

