Maynard library eliminates fines for overdue books; looks to continue online programs
In an effort to encourage more people to use the library, the Maynard Public Library is eliminating fines for overdue books. “There’s been a growing recognition nationwide that overdue fines weren’t working for anyone. They don’t necessarily bring items back to the library and it was discouraging access. We never want people thinking there is some extra cost to them. We want them to come in and freely use things,” said Library Director Jean Maguire.www.wickedlocal.com
