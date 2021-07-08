Deal Success Hinges On Getting People Right
In the current environment of economic growth, executives are increasingly looking towards M&A transactions as an efficient and effective means of expanding into new markets with growing revenue streams, accelerating digital transformation, and expanding overall capabilities. Yet as seen in many high-profile transactions, even when the stakes are highest, acquisitions can also lead to major disruptions in operations and productivity, due to lack of effective change management and the loss of critical talent.chiefexecutive.net
