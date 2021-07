The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair returns to Burnsville’s Town Square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7, after taking a year off because of the pandemic. In addition to juried crafts in a variety of media, there will also be bluegrass music, clogging and food trucks. “Through the jurying process, I feel that we have handpicked some of the finest artists and craftspeople not only from the region but from the local population as well,” says Christy Jones, executive director of the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce. A grant program for local artists encouraged participation in this year’s event.