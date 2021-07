Country duo Dan + Shay are hosting an album release party for their new album “Good Things” on August 13th at Centennial Park in Nashville. “NASHVILLE! it’s been over a year since our two (arena) tour shows, so we wanted to do something special for you. this time, we have a NEW ALBUM to celebrate and we’re throwing a HUGE party on the great lawn in Centennial Park. full concert (including all the new songs), food + drink trucks, exclusive merch, etc. (think tequila Tuesday, but times one million,” reads a Facebook post from the duo.