Ames, IA

'We will never have another summer like this': Ames band Saucy Jack performs last concert Friday

Ames Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’ve been rockin’ crowds for 23 years, but Friday at 5 p.m., Saucy Jack takes to the stage for the last time as they return to Ames On The Half Shell. “We’ve played the Bandshell several times over the years, and of course it’s our hometown,” Jim Poffenberger, one of the founding members of the power trio said. “It’s gonna be a strange feeling, I think, when we bring everything home for the last time.”

