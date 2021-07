On Friday, Curly the gerbil was found abandoned in a filthy cage on rural Old Main Shore Road behind the Barnegat Motel. In a written statement from he Associated Humane Societies/Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey Township, the condition of Curly's cage, not to mention the 100 degree, stormy weather he was left out in, this defenseless creature was left for dead. A gerbil is not equipped to live outdoors in the wild.