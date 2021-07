Remember the frenzy over that Anthropologie mirror a couple of years ago? It’s nothing compared to TikTok and Instagram’s current obsession with the Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa. The coveted couch will easily run you about $12,000 as just one sectional component starts at over $1,895 and only goes up depending on the fabric, seat depth and color you select. Yep, you read that right. Just one piece of a seat is the same cost as most complete sectionals and sofas. If the real Cloud Sofa isn’t in the cards for you, don’t fret. We found tons of design dupes that look — and feel — surprisingly similar. Some are total cloud ringers. Even better: These versions are less than half the cost of the actual Cloud Sofa. We even spotted a couple of cloud-like sofas under $1,000! Read on to see which cloud sofa dupe is best for your space and budget.