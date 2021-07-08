Cape Cod making preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival

HYANNIS, Mass. — The tropical storm making its way into the area is disrupting many people’s vacations.

Some are leaving early or adjusting plans last minute.

The ferries were arriving on time in Hyannis on Thursday as people tried to get to the islands or off them before the heavy weather moves in Friday.

Grace White was making her way to Martha’s Vineyard to help get her daughter off the island.

“My daughter went over yesterday to visit a friend and I’m on my way back over today to evacuate her,” White said.

White originally thought her daughter’s trip to the Vineyard would be smooth sailing -- then she started seeing the forecast for high winds.

“Would rather not have her on rough seas and I’m going to go grab her and bring her back,” she said.

The Cunningham family was visiting from in San Diego.

“It was rainy, wet, not really beach days,” said Mike Cunningham. They were heading out to go deep sea fishing after re-booking their flight home. “We had a 5 pm tomorrow. We changed it it to 9 am tomorrow. Trying to avoid the storm,” said Cunningham.

Power companies were staging in Hyannis for the forecasted high winds.

Some trucks from as far away as Canada. Barnstable Harbormaster Brian Taylor was also working on preventive measures for the anticipated weather.

“Letting boat owners know they should take fuel tanks off the boat and personal belongs and anything of value that could fall into the water,” said Taylor.

The Harbormaster expects to see some of the ferries being canceled during the height of this storm tomorrow so of course double your reservation before you head to any of the terminals.

