The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook this week warning residents and visitors of the increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area. Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase as of late with the amount of reported thefts of catalytic converters. More specifically, a majority of these catalytic converter thefts have been reported while the vehicles were parked at public lake accesses around Mille Lacs Lake and Shakopee Lake in Mille Lacs County.