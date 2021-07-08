Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Singer Is Bringing Two Perfect Air-Cooled Porsche 911s to Goodwood

Top Speed
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger has restored 75 examples of 911 964s as part of its DLS initiative, two of which it will be displaying at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. If you’re a fan of the air-cooled Porsches, you ought to know about Singer. For the uninitiated, Singer is a U.S.-based company that restores only the Porsche 911 964s. Singer 911s are quite a hit with enthusiasts, and if you follow their work, you’ll know that their current big project is the Porsche 911 DLS. This basically includes restoration of 75 examples of the 911 as per the client’s requirements. Singer is bringing two of those to the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed and has let out some details regarding the same.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwood#Porsche Cars#Porsche 911#Porsches#Dls#Michelin Pilot Sport Cup#Traction Control#Bosch#Brembo#Hewland#The Oxford Commission#Oak Green Metallic#Bone White#The Unico Commission#Targa#The Cartier Lawn#Bicester Heritage#Ev#Topspeed Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCNN

Lamborghini and Lotus unveil last gasoline-only supercars

(CNN) — Lamborghini on Wednesday unveiled what will be its last V12-powered supercar driven purely on gasoline. While there will be more V12 Lamborghini models in the future, they will be plug-in hybrids, the Italian supercar manufacturer said. Lamborghini, which has built supercars with big 12-cylinder engines for almost 60...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hennessey Reveals Customer-Spec Venom F5

We talk a lot about Hennessey Performance Engineering and it's hopped-up Ford Mustangs, Broncos and Ram TRXs. But the Texas tuner has quite a following building cars of its own, though they too are usually based on something. It's Venom series first came from the Viper in the Venom 650R. Its record-breaking Venom GT was a bigger, more powerful Lotus. Now we get to its latest creation, the 100% bespoke Venom F5, which saw one of its first customer specifications picked out this week.
CarsTop Speed

Watch A Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Obliterate A Lamborghini Aventador SV and A Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti On The Drag Strip

The tuned 911 Turbo S shows no mercy to the 488 Pista Piloti and the Aventador SV in a series of straight-line races. The team at Carwow brought three fast cars to the drag strip. The contenders include the Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti, the Lamborghini Aventador SV, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Pista Piloti and Aventador SV make more power than the Porsche in the standard form, but the latter is tuned to make 150 horses more for a Hulk-like transformation. Courtesy of this, it absolutely annihilates both the 700+ horsepower cars in a series of drag races! How often do you see a Ferrari and a Lamborghini get treated with such utter disdain?
CarsCarscoops

Supercharged Porsche 911 GT3 RS With 720 HP: Great Tuning Or Heresy?

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has one of the finest engines of any modern production car and is one of the last great naturally-aspirated engines out there. As impressive as the 4.0-liter flat-six is, however, the owner of this example has had it fitted with a bespoke supercharger kit. This...
CarsTop Speed

Lamborghini Countach - Celebrating Its 50-Year Anniversary

Lamborghini has launched a series to celebrate the Countach's 50th anniversary. The first of four series will feature Marcelo Gandini - the designer of the car. The Countach is a perfect representation of 1970s and 1980s excess and innovation. In its 16-year production run, a total of 1,999 cars were...
CarsCarscoops

This Gulf Blue Porsche 911 Turbo S Is A Certified Hypercar Killer

Few cars can match a Porsche 911 Turbo S in a straight-line and a tuning shop in the UK has made the sports car even more formidable with a plethora of significant upgrades. This 911 Turbo S has been brought to life by ES Motors and features their ES1200+ package that, as the name suggests, essentially doubles the car’s power. Officially Gassed recently had the opportunity to see the car being put to the test on the dyno and it laid down some very impressive figures.
Carsmotor1.com

Ford Mondeo ST200 Top Gear restoration is sports saloon perfection

The Ford Mondeo ST200 is worthy of a restoration. The Ford Mondeo ST200 is the only car every Top Gear presenter equally enjoyed. To celebrate this unique vehicle, the team at DRIVETRIBE decided to restore this forgotten sports saloon to better than new condition. Today we get to see the final reveal after months of work on a complete restoration of the Ford Mondeo ST200 to celebrate a Top Gear great.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Countach 50 Rendering Freshens Up The Wedge-Shaped Supercar

Some would argue the Miura is the most beautiful car Lamborghini has ever made, going as far as to say it's right up there with the Jaguar E-Type and the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing. That may very well be true, but the Countach – also designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone – will forever remain the poster child for wedge-shaped supercars.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT makes global debut at Goodwood

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT was unveiled recently and now this ultra fast SUV has made its worldwide debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car comes with some impressive performance it has a top speed of 186 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.3 seconds. The video below gives us a loot at the new Turbo GT at Goodwood.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M3 Competition vs Porsche 911 comparison review

With the rising prices you have to pay for a new M3 or M4, the recently introduced M cars are finding themselves going up against new rivals. Sure, people have compared the M3 against a 911 before, but mostly for fun, not because they were in the same price bracket. They still aren’t exactly but if you do fit almost all the optional features on a BMW M3 Competition you will end up right against a base Porsche 911. So, what should you pick?
CarsTop Speed

2021 Marc Phillipp Gemballa Marsien - a Modern Take on the Iconic Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Winner

The Marc Phillipp Gemballa Marsien is a throwback to the Porsche 959 Safari with epic design cues. It looks like bringing retro names and shapes is all the rage these days in the automotive world. Marc Philipp Gemballa, a boutique German automaker, has just revealed a new four-wheel-drive machine aptly dubbed the Gembella Marsien (From these launch images, it looks as though this 959 is on Mars, but it’s actually the sand dunes of Arabia), which takes inspiration from the Porsche 959 Safari from the 80s. The Marsien is based on a heavily modified version of the current Porsche 911 Turbo S.
CarsBMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce to bring Wraith Black Badge Landspeed Collection at Goodwood FoS

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is kicking off today and the BMW Group will be on scene, as usual. Apart from the first public outing of the 2 Series Coupe, Rolls-Royce will also be present with a special gift for the audience. The newly unveiled Wraith Black Badge Landspeed Collection will be on scene, to wow the audience with its Bespoke finish.
Carscarthrottle.com

This Surprisingly Well Made, Boxster-Based McLaren F1 Replica Even Has A Central Driving Position

This replica might fool all but the nerdiest enthusiasts from afar, but it's not cheap. Bad supercar replicas are pitiful and funny in equal measure - they’re always a bit (or a lot) out of proportion, on tiny wheels and they still tend to have the entire dashboard from a Toyota MR2, albeit with one Ferrari sticker on the steering wheel. Most are hideous and very poorly executed, like if a surgeon reattached your arm the wrong way around. From a distance it might look like you, but up close it’s clear something’s not right.
CarsTop Speed

We’re Not Sure Whether to Love or Hate This Galaxy Widebody Kit for the McLaren 720S

Modifying the appearance of a supercar is a delicate procedure, which is why few studios engage in such endeavors. Usually, a lot of work goes into developing a supercar. This includes the body, which has to be both aesthetically pleasing and functional. ZACOE design is a studio that has a very meticulous approach when it comes to enhancing the aesthetics of any car and the Galaxy body kit designed for the McLaren 720S is a testimony to that.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic First Drive: Big Luxury in Every Sense

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 4Matic is a glittery thing. The grille and the front intakes, the trim down the middle of the hood and across its broad rump, the frame around the greenhouse, the exhaust pipes, and the wheels all sparkle as brightly as a diamond-encrusted Rolex in a Miami nightclub. Subtle it ain't. But, as Mercedes-Benz has learned, when it comes to Maybach, all that glitters is gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy