Singer Is Bringing Two Perfect Air-Cooled Porsche 911s to Goodwood

Singer has restored 75 examples of 911 964s as part of its DLS initiative, two of which it will be displaying at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. If you’re a fan of the air-cooled Porsches, you ought to know about Singer. For the uninitiated, Singer is a U.S.-based company that restores only the Porsche 911 964s. Singer 911s are quite a hit with enthusiasts, and if you follow their work, you’ll know that their current big project is the Porsche 911 DLS. This basically includes restoration of 75 examples of the 911 as per the client’s requirements. Singer is bringing two of those to the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed and has let out some details regarding the same.