Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Joe Torre's 2002 All-Star Game speech was one-upped by Ichiro

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 13 days ago

Though several American League All-Stars were likely looking forward to hearing the words of wisdom from legendary skipper Joe Torre, the 2002 All-Star Game’s pregame speech was best remembered for an iconic Ichiro Suzuki quote.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Cc Sabathia
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Jim Leyland
Person
Mike Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#The American League#Major League Baseball#Yankees#American League All Stars#Royals#Mariners#Tigers#Rangers#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

How Jeff McNeil Could Be This Decade’s Ichiro Suzuki

NOTE: All stats and graphs are from before McNeil returned from the IL. Here is the batting average leaderboard for all qualified MLB players in the 21st century (min. 1000 PAs):. Barry Bonds (.322) Vladimir Guerrero (.318) Todd Helton (.317) Manny Ramirez (.315) Larry Walker (.315) Magglio Ordonez (.312) JEFF...
Dayton, VAWHSV

RCBL All-Star Game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It was an exciting night at the Clover Dome for the Rockingham County Baseball League All-Star Game. The top players from opposing teams in the league came together for a great evening of baseball in Dayton.
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: The final game before the All-Star break

It’s the final game before the All-Star break this afternoon in Baltimore as the Orioles host the Chicago White Sox to wrap up a three-game series and a rain-shortened homestand of five games. The Orioles will be swept for the 11th time this season if they lose the series finale today.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Here's How to Watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Here's How to Watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. The Midsummer Classic is back in the Mile High City. The 2020 MLB season was the first one without an All-Star Game since 1945. With a full 162-game slate and capacity crowds at ballparks in 2021, baseball’s brightest players will come together for a star-studded showcase once again on Tuesday.
MLBMLB

Ramírez gives one a ride at All-Star Game

His time was short in the 2021 All-Star Game, but José Ramírez made his experience count. • MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard: Complete coverage. The Indians third baseman took advantage of the opportunity to mingle with other stars like Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernández (who he adamantly campaigned for on Twitter) during Media Day on Monday before making his third All-Star appearance on Tuesday in the American League’s 5-2 victory over the National League.
MLBMLB

Scherzer named NL's All-Star Game starter

Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been named the starting pitcher for the National League in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field, NL manager Dave Roberts announced Monday. • MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard: July 13 on FOX. “It’s an incredible feeling to be named to...
MLBMLB

Bassitt racks up crucial K in All-Star Game

A reunion of former A’s teammates took place midway through Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver won by the American League, 5-2, for its eighth straight Midsummer Classic victory. When Matt Olson took the field for his first taste of All-Star action by replacing Blue Jays star Vladimir...
MLBwypr.org

First MLB All-Star Game A Special One For Mullins

An All-Star Game, regardless of the sport, can mean many things to many athletes. For some, a gathering of the greatest in their game can be a chance to swap war stories with peers. Others can see the game as a marketing opportunity, a way to further their brand. Then...
MLBThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

JOE GUZZARDI: Babe Ruth shined brightest at baseball’s first All-Star Game

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, also known as the mid-summer classic, evolved from an unlikely union between National and American League. Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward came up with his brainstorm in 1933 when the Windy City hosted the Century of Progress Exhibition, later known as the Chicago World’s Fair. Chicago officials asked local sportswriters to submit ideas for a sporting event that would draw out-of-towners to the fair. Ward was convinced that a game between the National and American League’s best players, with teams selected by the fans, would be a huge success. To promote the contest, Ward called it the “the Game of the Century.”
MLBGazette

Trivia | Test your knowledge of baseball's All-Star Game

1. The All-Star Game determined home-field advantage for the World Series from 2003-2016 as a reaction to the 2002 game in Milwaukee ending in a tie after both teams ran out of pitchers in the 11th inning. How many times did the team with home-field advantage win the World Series during the 14 years that the honor was earned by the team’s league winning the All-Star Game?
NFLvidanewspaper.com

Is Major League Baseball’s All-Star Globalization Good For The Game?

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has traditionally been where the top players of America’s national pastime became superstars. When baseball was at its peak, the midsummer classic was must-see TV as fans congregated around televisions on the second Tuesday in July to watch the legends of the game create a fan base that would embrace the game for generations.
MLBMLB

Bieber's All-Star debut a tough one to top

Shane Bieber still remembers a tap on his back. Angels outfielder Mike Trout had a simple question:. “I didn't know what he was talking about,” Bieber recalled with a grin. “He was like, ‘MVP, kid!’ And so then I kind of freaked out.”. • MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard:...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Shohei Ohtani will be AL’s All-Star Game starting pitcher

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first...
NFLBoston Herald

Mastrodonato: MLB All-Star Game overshadowed by FOX’s overproduced broadcast

You probably missed the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Even if you watched it, you missed it. So did some of the players. Once the best All-Star Game in sports, Major League Baseball turned this year’s version into an overproduced parody. It was almost as bad as this year’s NFL Draft. It was as if FOX just decided it was no longer producing a baseball game but instead tried to jam content onto their social media pages. There was no flow at all, just fragmented pieces of tweetable video clips, most of them uncomfortable.
MLBToledo Blade

Genoa's Chris Bassitt pitches inning in MLB All-Star Game

DENVER — Genoa High School product Chris Bassitt allowed a run in his inning of work in his All-Star Game debut on Tuesday in Denver. The Oakland Athletics starter pitched the bottom of the sixth inning for the American League and was on pace to cruise through the frame. He got San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford to pop out to third base, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner grounded out to start the inning.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles star Cedric Mullins’ pregame outfit is a hit, but his MLB All-Star Game grounder isn’t ruled one

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, whose breakout season for the rebuilding club was rewarded with a starting spot for the American League, will come away with plenty of memories from his first All-Star Game appearance Tuesday night in Denver. But not any hits. Mullins hit a soft ground ball up the middle with a runner on first in the fifth inning, and though he likely would have beaten ...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

All-Star Game Gamethread

It’s been a hectic few days in Major League Baseball. We’ve had a Futures Game, full of the brightest prospects in baseball. We’ve had more than 600 amateur players hear their names get called in the draft, and their dreams get started. We had a Home Run Derby that featured one of the most exciting players in MLB history (Shohei Ohtani) and one of the best derby contestants in MLB history (Pete Alonso). We’ve had a celebrity game that had San Francisco Giants legend Hunter Pence in it.
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

Lexington’s Walker Buehler to pitch in MLB All-Star Game

Lexington native Walker Buehler has been selected to pitch in MLB’s All-Star Game this coming Tuesday. Buehler, a former Henry Clay High School standout, is coming off of a fresh World Series win in 2020, where he contributed to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ first World Series championship since 1988. Buehler...

Comments / 0

Community Policy