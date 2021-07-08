Joe Torre's 2002 All-Star Game speech was one-upped by Ichiro

You probably missed the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Even if you watched it, you missed it. So did some of the players. Once the best All-Star Game in sports, Major League Baseball turned this year’s version into an overproduced parody. It was almost as bad as this year’s NFL Draft. It was as if FOX just decided it was no longer producing a baseball game but instead tried to jam content onto their social media pages. There was no flow at all, just fragmented pieces of tweetable video clips, most of them uncomfortable.