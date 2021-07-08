Cancel
Congress & Courts

Judge rules 47 Hong Kong democracy activists cases to resume in September

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
© Getty

A judge ruled on Thursday that court cases for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists will resume in September.

With the defendants in the courtroom, Judge Victor So ruled that they would return on Sept. 23 to face charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city's new national security law, Reuters reported.

Prosecutors had asked for more time to prepare for the cases. The defendants could face life in prison if convicted.

The activists were arrested for participating in a primary vote in 2020 that was unofficial and independently organized. The primary vote was held after the city postponed its election, and authorities deemed the unofficial vote a “vicious plot” against the government, Reuters reported.

Most of the activists are not allowed to post bail due to communications they had with the U.S. or foreign journalists. Human rights groups and diplomats said activists being rejected bail shows the control China has imposed on the autonomous city, Reuters reported.

The cases follow seven leading pro-democracy advocates who were convicted in April and face up to five years in prison.

