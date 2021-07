The 4th of July weekend ended in tragedy for the family of Matima Miller, better known as "Swavy" and "Babyface" online. The popular TikTok star boasts millions of followers on the video-centered app, and he was mourned by the tens of thousands of fans who couldn't believe he was gone. According to reports, it was on Monday (July 5) when police responded to a scene in Delaware where Miller had been gunned down. There haven't been many updates or details regarding the shooting shared by investigators, but Wendy Williams used the story on her "Hot Topics" and it didn't bode over well with the public.