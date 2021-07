The Jeep Cherokee looks more adventurous than your average small crossover, and it’s not just show. Compared with more carlike rivals, the capable Jeep boasts impressive off-road prowess and towing capability while still offering a well-appointed cabin and a comfortable ride. However, there are trade-offs for these abilities, as the Cherokee falters in important areas, with subpar fuel economy, below-average acceleration, and a lack of cargo space. It gets costly as you add options, too, meaning buyers must sacrifice in order to project the rugged image that only a Jeep can provide.