Opinion: As Centro Cultural de la Raza turns 50, our movement is flourishing

Hernandez is an SDSU student and a volunteer at the Centro Cultural de la Raza who lives in Chula Vista. As a student in the Chicana/o Studies Department at San Diego State University, it has been important to me to dig deeper into local Chicana/o/x history. This includes collectives of people such as the Toltecas en Aztlan who collectively co-created the Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park as a space to “create, preserve, promote and educate about Chicano, Mexicano, Indigenous, and Latino art and culture.”