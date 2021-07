On Wednesday, Dilip Kumar, a legendary Bollywood actor, died (July 7). The actor had been in and out of the hospital for the past few days due to age-related health difficulties. On June 30, he was rushed to the Hinduja Hospital’s urgent care unit (ICU). Saira Banu, Kumar’s wife, had accompanied him all the way. “With a heavy heart and great loss, I announce the passing away of our dear Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God, and to Him we return,” his family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted under the actor’s handle, sharing the tragic news.