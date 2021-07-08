Cancel
Massive 3D Cat Is Now Meowing From One of Tokyo’s Biggest Billboards

By Sara Barnes
mymodernmet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many distractions in everyday life, it can be hard to stand out—especially if you’re in advertising. It’s even more of a challenge if you’re in a bustling metropolis like Tokyo. But one billboard in the city is capturing the attention of passersby. The eye-catching advertisement features a video of a massive cat who looks like it's watching over the streets below and even talks, telling people nyannichiwa—the word is a blend of the Japanese word konnichiwa (meaning “hello”) and nyan for meow.

