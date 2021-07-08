Cancel
Travis Barker Is ‘Always Doing Fun Things’ for Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Mason, Penelope and Reign

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 13 days ago
Mr. Right! Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, are “obsessed” with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, a source tells Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” adds the insider. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

After taking their relationship public in February, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the Poosh.com founder, 42, have spent a lot of time with each other’s kids. Travis shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a tight bond with Shanna’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the source says. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”

According to the insider, Mason, 11, “loves Travis, too,” but he’s “more into hanging” with Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, “who he thinks are just the coolest people on the planet.”

In addition to all of their children being supportive of their union, Kourtney’s family, namely mom Kris Jenner, is 100 percent Team Kravis. In fact, the reality TV stars think a proposal from the music producer is “imminent,” a separate source previously told Life & Style. “Marriage is almost certain.”

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner “say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider dished. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Kris’ only concern is that Travis and Kourtney will skip the pomp and circumstance of an A-list wedding and “elope,” noted the source. However, the entire Keeping Up With the Kardashians bunch is anxiously “waiting for that call” that the lovebirds are getting hitched.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

