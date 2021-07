Iowa restaurant owners got $122 million from a federal relief fund, but many are still waiting for their payday.Driving the news: The U.S. Small Business Administration released numbers Monday showing how much funding its Restaurant Revitalization Fund doled out to individual businesses.Why it matters: The fund — which launched in May as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 — is more flexible than the Paycheck Protection Program loans that were initially offered to restaurants and bars during the pandemic.Grant funds can cover everything from wage increases to remodeling.Of note: Early funds were reserved for businesses owned by people...