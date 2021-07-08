Cancel
Aurora, NE

Tom Newlun

Aurora News Register
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Newlun, age 86, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aurora. Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. The Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with visitation from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Comments / 0

