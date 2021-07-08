Tom Newlun, age 86, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aurora. Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. The Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with visitation from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.