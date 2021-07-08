Blood is needed, donate today
LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals this summer. Travel, outdoor fun, boating and other summer activities can all lead to an increase in traumas in local emergency rooms. Many of these patients will require blood transfusions as part of their treatment or recovery. To ensure blood is available for this increased need, give blood at an upcoming blood drive in your community. Appointments are required.www.leadercourier-times.com
Comments / 0