Atlanta charter school administrator charged with child molestation is placed on leave
A charter school administrator in Atlanta is on leave following his arrest last month for allegedly having sex with a minor, authorities said Wednesday. Ereco Lee Maddox, 46, faces charges of child molestation, two counts of sodomy, and interference of child custody, officials said. He was arrested June 26 by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, according to investigator Blake Livings.www.wrcbtv.com
Comments / 0