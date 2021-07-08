Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB’s Highest-Paid Players Are Not Its Best

By Owen Poindexter
Posted by 
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MLB leaderboards are filled with dynamic superstars, but you won’t find many of them on the list of highest-paid players. The top earner, per Forbes’ list unveiled on Thursday, is the New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor, who is making $45.3 million, including a $21 million signing bonus, in the first year of his 10-year, $341 million contract extension.

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

157
Followers
2K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#The New York Mets#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
MLBFox17

MLB extends Trevor Bauer's paid leave through July 15

Major League Baseball has extended Trevor Bauer's administrative leave through July 15 while continuing their investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. The league placed Bauer on paid administrative leave on July 2. According to the Associated Press, allegations against Bauer are being investigated by the...
NFLmensjournal.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game: What to Watch as Baseball’s Best Players Compete in Denver

Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game is Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. EDT) at Denver’s Coors Field. The game figures to be a great time for a few reasons, not the least of which is the sense of renewal it will bring. There was no Midsummer Classic in 2020, and baseball’s best players gathering on the same field will be a welcome return to normal.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pirates believe strategy of 'going after the highest talent' paid off in MLB Draft

Jul. 14—When the MLB Draft ended Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates had selected 11 pitchers and 10 position players in a near-even split that wasn't as intentional as the strategy to select top talent. After taking Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick and receiving rave reviews for...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB: The 25 best MLB players never to make an All-Star game

The numbers are all pretty eye-catching. Throughout the history of the MLB, there’s one phrase that no one wants attached to their resume: “All-Star snub.”. Yet, many are forced to deal with that label no matter how prolific their counting numbers were. At times, it’s ostensible that missing out on an All-Star Game or two is inevitable. There are simply too many great young players on the come-up, making their way through the ranks. And coincidentally, there are loads of older players with plenty left in the tank who are anxious to prove their worth.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Ex-MLB GM Has 2 Teams In Mind For Anthony Rizzo

Just a few days ago, the Chicago Cubs shipped outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves after a brutal season-ending injury to Ronald Acuna Jr. The trade is the first of what could be many moves the Cubs make over the next two weeks. Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo have all been named as potential trade pieces.
MLBMLB

The pitcher following deGrom's blueprint

Think about the basic qualities that define Jacob deGrom's dominance: huge velocity gains, triple-digit heat even late into games, a wipeout slider, heavy reliance on that overpowering fastball-slider combo. There's another pitcher following the deGrom blueprint … but from the left side. Carlos Rodón. Rodón's fastball is faster than ever....
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Pivetta, Red Sox to face Stripling, Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (56-38, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-42, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -128, Red...
MLBBless You Boys

Who are the best players available after Round 1 of the 2021 MLB draft?

The first day of the 2021 MLB draft is in the books, and as usually there were no shortage of surprise picks. The Tigers walked away with one of the best hauls of the night, after selecting Jackson Jobe and Ty Madden in the first and Competitive Balance rounds, respectively. Detroit will once again be on the clock shortly after the second round begins, and therefore will have the opportunity to draft one of the talented players who, for one reason or another, was passed over during the first batch of selections.
MLBPosted by
CNN

Identifying the 5 Best Trade Landing Spots for Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo

As Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline approaches, no single player's trade value is rising as fast as Joey Gallo's. The two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner got off to a tepid start, but he's more recently been on fire ever since MLB's crackdown on foreign substances coincided with a widespread decrease in spin rate. He homered 13 times in 18 games leading up to the All-Star break.
MLBlineups.com

MLB All-Star Break Pitching Waiver Wire: Is Logan Gilbert A Must Add?

We all remember the general hype around Logan Gilbert when we first heard he was being called up. Well, his major league debut didn’t get off to the best start and the fantasy community settled down a tad. I’m here to tell you that we should probably be getting excited again. He’s made 10 starts now and is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA, 0.966 WHIP, 53 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 48.2 innings pitched. He’s only gotten better so far, as well. In his first three starts, he allowed four earned runs, three earned runs, and two earned runs across four innings, 2.2 innings, and four innings respectively. Not great. Since then? He’s 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 42-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 38 innings pitched. He should pitch this weekend against the Angels, followed up with a mixture of matchups that will likely include Oakland, Texas a couple of times, and either the Yankees or the Rays. At this point, he’s been good enough to roster regardless of his matchups.
MLBlineups.com

MLB All-Star Break Hitting Waiver Wire: Welcome Back, Eloy

Jiménez is in a rehab stint as we speak. If he’s not rostered in your league, he will be soon. This is Eloy Jiménez we’re talking about, not Wil Myers or Ian Happ. In 730 career plate appearances, Jiménez has a slash line of .276/.321/.527. Last year, Jiménez played 55 games in the shortened season, but finished with a 162-game pace of 41 home runs, 120 RBIs, and 76 runs to go along with his .296/.332/.559 slash line. If he’s available, you should be doing whatever it takes to put him on your roster, as he has the potential to be an impact player down the stretch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy