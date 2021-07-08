Cancel
Little Elm, TX

Little Elm company that's been key in vaccine distribution is about to expand again

By Chris Roark, croark@starlocalmedia.com
starlocalmedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Little Elm company has already played a major role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it’s preparing to be an even bigger factor. On Tuesday the Little Elm Town Council approved an ordinance amendment and a development agreement with Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RTI) for the expansion of its facility near Lobo Lane and Debbie Street. RTI has spent the last year manufacturing syringes that have been used to provide COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

