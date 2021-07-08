Cancel
Environment

How climate change is fueling more extreme heat in summer

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
'In the last decade, we're now up around 30 days a year reaching the 90s or higher and that’s part of a trend'. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to dump several inches of rain along with strong winds in the area. But it could also break up some of the intense heat the region’s been experiencing. A growing body of scientific research shows that climate change is making heat waves longer, hotter and more dangerous.

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
