How climate change is fueling more extreme heat in summer

Scorching heat in Europe, wildfires in western North America, drought in Brazil and southern Africa and floods throughout Asia. In just the past few weeks, it seems that everywhere in the world people are contending with extreme weather conditions of some kind. While the frequency and severity of extreme weather are boosted by climate change, not everyone is aware of the connection. Max Boykoff, from the University of Colorado Boulder's Media and Climate Change Observatory, joins The World's Marco Werman to discuss the ways that climate makes its way into coverage of extreme weather around the world.