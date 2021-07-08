FBI Bucking Bulls will be at county fair

For the first time in the Union County Fair’s history, the fairboard will have FBI Bucking Bulls & Barrel Racing at the Fairgrounds in Alcester Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Before the bull riding, plan to attend the community supper which will be held in the Showring area beginning at 5 p.m. Musical entertainment will be Joy Hemmingson of Alcester. After the supper, check out all the 4-H and open class exhibits and livestock animals and plan for an exciting evening at the fair. For more information, contact the Fair Office at 605-356-2321.