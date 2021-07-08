Cancel
These protective Pixel Buds A-Series cases are the accessories I didn’t realize I needed

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s new ‘A-Series’ Pixel Buds are a fantastic budget-friendly option for anyone who enjoys the company’s audio offerings but doesn’t want to spend the normal price on them. Aside from missing out on volume swipe controls and a few other features, they retain most of their attractive qualities and form factor. Now, there’s a new protective case that is being offered on the Google Store to accompany the new earbuds and protect them against drops and scratches.

