Clay County, SD

Correction

 13 days ago

In last week’s Union County Board of County Commissioners article, titled Commissioners approve second readings Commissioner Mike Dailey’s quote should have read, “My concern is that it was in the paper that we’ve put it at $100,000, Clay County could say ‘Well let’s do $10,000’ or Yankton County,” Dailey said. “I fail to see you know there’s not going to be a big tax advantage for us unless they start building facilities and we get building permits plus cash revenue off the real estate. The tax money that’s generated is going to go to the state of South Dakota.”

