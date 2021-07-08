Celebration of Life – Colin Gene Molzen

My family and I want to invite you to the Celebration of Life service for Colin Gene Molzen. It will be held on his birthday, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (He was born in 1938). It will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, where his mother and other family members are buried. The church’s address is 31903 475th Ave. between Elk Point and Vermillion. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. There will be a luncehon following at the church so we can visit and share our many memories.