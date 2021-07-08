Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Why send our healthcare dollars to other states?

By Jim Woster South Dakota Farmers Union
leadercourier-times.com
 13 days ago

Like many of you, my wife Penny and I are conservative when it comes to spending. We’ve lived in our home for more than 50 years, and we don’t drive the newest cars. But, when I learned that by not expanding Medicaid, funds allocated to South Dakota are going to help fund healthcare in other states – it simply did not make sense.

www.leadercourier-times.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Depression#Mental Health Issues#Federal Income Tax#Medicaid#South Dakotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
HealthWWAY NewsChannel 3

75% of staff in state operated healthcare facilities are vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — As of July 1, 2021, 77% of staff at state-operated health care facilities are fully vaccinated according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities, a state-operated healthcare system comprised of 14 facilities with more than 10,000 employees.
Goodlettsville, TNwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General Moves to Address Assortment, Partnerships in Healthcare

Dollar General, the discounter whose rapid growth has at times accompanied scrutiny over its perceived effects on the health of the rural communities it serves, announced an initiative to increase its offerings of healthcare products and services and has appointed a chief medical officer for the first time—moves it characterized as a “first major step” toward becoming a healthcare destination.
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

State sending out back payments

INDIANAPOLIS – About 25,000 Hoosiers received back payments for federal unemployment programs Friday morning, state officials said in a press conference. And Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, said even if the state ultimately wins a legal case about those programs the state will not seek repayment of the money.
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

State sends out COVID-19 guidelines for camps

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 prevention guidelines for campers and operators of sleepaway camps following reports of COVID-19 outbreaks linked to two camps in the western part of the state. The guidance recommends layered prevention tactics at camps attended by any campers who are...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

$1,000 'Thank You' Stimulus Checks Going Out... And People Are Furious

It is pretty apparent that there will not be a fourth stimulus check coming, at least not any time soon, but there is still plenty of financial aid from the latest relief bill available. Just last week, monthly checks started going out as part of the the Federal Child Tax Credit expansion that was included in the American Rescue Plan package that was signed into a law in March. The bill also set aside money to distribute to Americans struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and to parents needing help with their child care costs.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This Bug, Crush It Immediately, USDA Says

As much as bugs may make your skin crawl, the fact of the matter is, most creepy crawlers are harmless. As the professionals at Vulcan Termite and Pest Control in Alabama advise, "Any bug can be a nuisance, especially if they are invading your home, but most insects actually don't cause much harm." But there are always some exceptions. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, there's a short list of 20 invasive insect species you should be on the lookout for, and one of them is starting to make a comeback. In fact, one state even has a campaign to "stomp it out." Read on to find out what bug you should be wary of and why the USDA is giving you permission to kill it.
Economycreators.com

Supplemental Security Income -- It Is a Welfare Program

This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
Income TaxPosted by
Great Bend Post

IRS: 2.2M more COVID stimulus checks sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced today they have disbursed more than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent six weeks of the effort brings the total...
Public HealthThe Big Lead

Emergency Physician Battling COVID Begs for Americans to Stop Getting Information from Fox News

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan, wrote an op-ed for NBC News on Friday in which he describes how his job mitigating the dangers of COVID is made harder by his patients' reliance on Fox News for information. Calling it deceptive propaganda, Davidson concludes that the science should be dictating decisions, not cable news. He also places the onus on right-wing media instead of his patients, blaming the entities and not the people bearing the often deadly affects of the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy