To make the most out of PS5's network connection, you want to be connected to 5GHz Wi-Fi. Many new routers have a single Wi-Fi name and automatically assign your console to the band that makes the most sense. Unfortunately, these routers don't always get it right and may assign your PS5 to a 2.4GHz band. Fortunately, Sony allows you to choose which Wi-FI band to use so you can make the right choice for yourself. In this guide, we'll show you how to force your PS5 to connect to 5ghz Wi-Fi. Let's get started.