MDC invites public comments on potential catfish regulation changes
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state. People can learn about and comment on the potential regulation changes by going to https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities/big-rivers-catfish-assessment.The comment period will end August 15, 2021.www.auroraadvertiser.net
