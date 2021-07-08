MDC invites public comments on potential catfish regulation changes

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking the public’s opinion on new catfishing regulations. The comment period is open until Aug. 15. The first regulation would establish a minimum length limit of 18, 21 or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi, Missouri and St. Francis rivers. Currently, there is no minimum length limit for sport fishing, but there is a 15-inch minimum for commercial fisheries. The second would limit sport fishers to only one blue catfish over 30 inches that can be kept from the Missouri or Mississippi rivers.