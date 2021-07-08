Cancel
Demand Curve: How to double conversions on your startup’s homepage

By Nick Costelloe
TechCrunch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to convert twice as many visitors into customers? Follow these copywriting tactics. Everything “above the fold” must have a purpose. The section of your homepage that’s immediately visible to a visitor before they start scrolling is called “above the fold.” (Think of a print newspaper: Everything above the literal fold in the paper is the most important information.) When a visitor sees the content above the fold, they decide to either keep scrolling or exit your site.

