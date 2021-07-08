Cancel
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro spec leak promises 5 years of update support

By Robby Payne
chromeunboxed.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was just having a discussion with a co-worker this afternoon about what he should do regarding his aging Pixel 3 XL as we head into the dog days of summer. In the tech world, a few months can sometimes feel like ages, and it only gets worse when your phone is on its death bed and the one you think you really want is on the horizon. While I love my OnePlus 8T just fine, I’m extremely excited for the release of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this fall and all I could tell my friend was to do his best to wait it out. I really think these phones will be worth it.

