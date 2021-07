Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I think everyone can agree that 2020 was a difficult year. On top of a global pandemic, I heard the words I had hoped to never hear, ‘Your cancer is back.’ I was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 after a routine Pap smear. I had a radical hysterectomy and was given the all clear, no further treatment was needed. It all happened so quickly I barely had time to process it. At the time, my daughter was 6 and my son was 4, so I really didn’t tell them anything. I just said something was wrong in my belly so I had to have surgery.