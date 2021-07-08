Keith Lee Reflects On The Anniversary Of Becoming NXT Champion, Asks Fans Not To Give Up On Him
Keith Lee continues to fight. The last time he fully was on an episode of WWE Raw, he defeated Riddle. This was back on February 8. Lee was then scheduled for a triple threat for the WWE United States Championship at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, before being pulled from the event with the on-screen explanation being he suffered an injury due to an attack by Bobby Lashley.www.fightful.com
