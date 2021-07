One of the most family-friendly fun activities in the world can be done right here in our backyard in New England, according to one notable travel company. More accurately, it can be done right off the waters in New England. According to Tripadvisor, which is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, the second most family-friendly fun activity in the world is a whale watching trip to the Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Gloucester.