Stephanie Beatriz voices Mirabel Madrigal, a non-magical girl in a magical world, in Disney's Encanto trailer
Disney’s newest animated feature takes viewers to the the radiant, lush, and enchanting Colombian town of Encanto, where the Madrigals live. In Encanto, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) voices 15-year-old Mirabel Madrigal, the only person in her vibrant town without magical abilities. Mirabel’s family and fellow Encanto residents harness powers such as shape-shifting, telekinesis, super-human strength, and the ability to befriend plants and animals. In her small town, she becomes the “not-special special” heroine who must save the magic surrounding Encanto.www.avclub.com
