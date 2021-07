For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, there will be various exclusive rewards that players can receive in Pokémon Go when attending the event. It’s ticketed, so you want to make sure you buy your ticket before the big event starts from July 17 to 18. On the first day of the event, all players who purchased a ticket will receive an exclusive Special Research task called The Melody Pokémon, giving them the chance to capture Meloetta, a new mythical Pokémon coming to the game. In this ticket, you’ll be picking a band to create made up of numerous event-exclusive Pokémon, and you can pick between a Pikachu Rock Star or a Pikachu Pop Star. Can you get a shiny Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star version during Pokémon Go Fest 2021?