The 16 Best Burger Joints in the Twin Cities

From vegan to elk and bacon. Much like the endless debate on what defines “true” pizza (are you thick or thin crust?), defining a perfect burger is a gauntlet thrown. Do you prefer a plain jane, basic option—the OGs, if you will? Or are you a burger hedonist, constantly seeking the highest piled toppings and most umami-filled spreads? If you lack the outdoor space or grill and accoutrements to create your own deluxe burger experience at home however you define it, you’re in luck. The Twin Cities were already a great burger hub, but a few amazing new pop-ups are delivering high class burgers, and it’s never been easier to order pickup or delivery from your favorite spots to enjoy at home. Check out our list of the best burgers to be found in the Twin Cities, which includes something for everyone. Whether for vegans or meat lovers, shake devotees and side-obsessed fans alike, look no further.