Cryptocurrency experts discuss market lull and meme coins

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

After a wild first half to 2021, bitcoin and the broader crypto market have now entered a period of remarkable calm.

To help make sense of the market limbo, we invited two experts to offer their analysis and insight.

>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent ’s live coverage of the crypto market

Dr Iwa Salami, a senior lecturer in financial law at the University of East London, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com, gave Independent readers an opportunity to ask anything they like about bitcoin and the crypto space.

They spoke in depth on Cardano, the market lull, and the rise and fall of so-called meme coins.

It comes as Bitcoin price moved by less than half a per cent between Tuesday and Wednesday.

This takes its week-on-week gains to just 0.1 per cent, as it continues to consolidate at the start of July. The cryptocurrency’s price has stayed within the $33,000 to $36,000 range since the end of June and remains just below $35,000 this morning.

Other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), dogecoin, and Cardano (ada) have seen a similar stint of stability in recent days, though current trends suggest price gains could be on their way.

