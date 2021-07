How to attract bats to your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. After dark, Bats are nocturnal creatures that provide natural pollination and pest control for your yard. They love mosquitos, too! And because bats can eat in amounts up to half of its body weight, that means that a single bat could eat 1,000 to 3,000 insects in a single night. So, if you live in an area prone to attracting bothersome insects, here’s how to attract bats to your yard.