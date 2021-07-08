Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Contraceptive mini-pill now available over the counter without prescription

By Charlene Rodrigues
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMnGE_0arMPUub00

Two types of the oral contraceptive pill will now be sold over the counter at pharmacies without a prescription, the UK’s drug regulator has ruled.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) decision to reclassify the pills follow a safety review by the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) and a public consultation.

Two brands of ‘progesterone only’ pills — Hana and Lovima — will be accessible without the need to visit a GP, although some buyers will still need to consult the pharmacist.

Pills with oestrogen will still require a consultation.

Sexual health campaigners and doctors have welcomed the move with GP services overburdened during covid-19 and public health budgets slashed.

Dr June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said, “This is good news for women and families.”

“We have consulted a wide range of people to enable us to reach the decision to make this contraceptive available for the first time in the UK without prescription. We received many responses to our consultation, the majority of which supported this approach.”

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said it was delighted by the news.

Dr Asha Kasliwal, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, said, “Progestogen-only contraceptive pills are safe, reliable, easy to use, and are an incredibly popular contraceptive method. Availability over the counter in pharmacies will make it easier for women to access essential contraception to avoid unplanned pregnancies during and beyond Covid-19.”

“Reclassification may also reduce unnecessary pressures on GPs, who will not need to see patients for repeat prescriptions.

Dr Kasliwal said reclassification of one brand is only the first step. She is urging for these pills to be available to everyone for free in community pharmacies, and called for the reclassification of other contraceptives moving forward.

The mini pills, containing 75 micrograms of desogestrel, have proven effective in preventing a pregnancy when taken once a day with no break between packs.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraception#Oral Contraceptive Pill#Contraceptives#Mhra#Gp#Progestogen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-journal.com

Progestogen-only contraceptive pills approved for sale in pharmacies for the first time

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved two brands of progestogen-only contraceptive pills, containing desogestrel, to buy in community pharmacies without a prescription. The approval follows a safety review by the Commission of Human Medicines and two separate public consultations on the reclassification of the progestogen-only contraceptive...
HealthRefinery29

You’ll Soon Be Able To Buy The Contraceptive Pill In UK Pharmacies

The progesterone-only oral contraceptive pill (desogestrel 75 micrograms) will soon be available to women in the UK without a prescription. This comes after a reclassification of the progesterone-only pill by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which was authorised on 8th July. That means that this particular kind of contraceptive pill can now be bought over the counter.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

New NHS drug fund will fast track access to breakthrough treatments

A new drugs fund worth £340 million will be used by the NHS to fast track patients with rare diseases so they can get new medicine and treatments yet to be approved.NHS England has confirmed it intends to set up an Innovative Medicines Fund, which was a manifesto pledge by the Conservatives in 2019, to run alongside the existing Cancer Drugs Fund, making a combined total of £680 million.The money will be used to give patients access to treatments like gene therapy and medications where its thought they will benefit patients but have yet to meet the requirements for routine...
Pharmaceuticalsbigeasymagazine.com

What Are the Benefits of Kratom Pills Over Kratom Powder

In today’s society, millions of individuals who are stressed or depressed spend hundreds of dollars on stress and anxiety therapy. However, they are not reaping the full benefits of it. As we all know, antidepressant and antistress medications have a slew of negative effects. Don’t worry, though; Kratom is the...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Vets issue 'deeply worrying' warning over unlicensed ‘canine fertility clinics’ giving dogs human contraceptive pills to help owners time litters

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has warned against unlicensed 'canine fertility clinics' which are giving dogs human contraceptive pills to time litters. They have called for a crack down on such illegal activity, which was exposed in the recent BBC Three documentary 'Britain’s Puppy Boom: Counting the Cost'. The increase...
Industrymobihealthnews.com

Nurx can now ship the morning-after pill overnight to patients

Direct-to-consumer women’s health company Nurx is once again broadening its offerings, this time into urgent care with the launch of Nurx Now. Kicking off Nurx Now, the company will provide access to emergency contraception with urgent care telehealth appointments available seven days a week and with overnight shipping. Nurx already...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Community pharmacy staff included in COVID-19 self-isolation exemption scheme

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. Community pharmacy staff in England may be allowed to work instead of self-isolating when identified as a...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Have This Delayed Side Effect, New Study Says

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Fact Check: Is Asking Someone If They Are Vaccinated a HIPAA Violation?

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican lawmaker from Georgia, refused to disclose her COVID vaccination status on Tuesday after a reporter asked her about it at a press conference. Greene was recently suspended from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines and the disease on the social network. Her refusal to...
Healthnews4sanantonio.com

Treating E.D. without pills

Crest Side Medical Clinic is helping thousands of men with a new treatment called Acoustic Therapy. So ditch the pills, injections, and surgeries and give them a call today to get help now.
FDAhiawathaworldonline.com

Consumer Corner: Don’t get scammed with over-the-counter hearing aids

Hearing loss affects thousands of Kansans, and properly fitting, custom-made hearing aids can be expensive. Unfortunately, many disreputable sellers may try to sell discount devices claiming to assist with hearing loss, so it’s important for Kansans shopping for hearing aids to know their rights. It starts with receiving a proper...
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacies need ‘robust plans’ to vaccinate deprived groups against flu, says government

Community pharmacies in England should have “robust plans” to provide flu vaccines to underserved populations during the 2021/2022 flu season, the government has said. In their annual national influenza immunisation programme letter, published on 17 July 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England (PHE) said PHE would be continuing to monitor monthly immunisation data broken down by ethnic group, as it did for the first time in 2020/2021.
Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Related Fatalities Exceed 12,000

Atlanta (Precision Vaccinations) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed an increased number of deaths reported after a COVID-19 vaccination. Between December 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 12,313 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Women's Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

RPS calls for more research on how medicines work in women

More research data are needed on how medicines work in women, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has said. In a position statement on women’s health, published on 19 July 2021, the RPS said that “currently many trials are conducted in men so impacts on women, particularly of childbearing age, are less well understood”.
Women's Healthraps.org

FDA seeks global shift to include pregnant women in medical research

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the paradox surrounding the inclusion of pregnant and breastfeeding women in medical research. Even when these women are at higher risk for severe illness and hospitalization, they are unlikely to be included in clinical trials for medical products and vaccines. In a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy