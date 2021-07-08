Contraceptive mini-pill now available over the counter without prescription

Two types of the oral contraceptive pill will now be sold over the counter at pharmacies without a prescription, the UK’s drug regulator has ruled.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) decision to reclassify the pills follow a safety review by the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) and a public consultation.

Two brands of ‘progesterone only’ pills — Hana and Lovima — will be accessible without the need to visit a GP, although some buyers will still need to consult the pharmacist.

Pills with oestrogen will still require a consultation.

Sexual health campaigners and doctors have welcomed the move with GP services overburdened during covid-19 and public health budgets slashed.

Dr June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said, “This is good news for women and families.”

“We have consulted a wide range of people to enable us to reach the decision to make this contraceptive available for the first time in the UK without prescription. We received many responses to our consultation, the majority of which supported this approach.”

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said it was delighted by the news.

Dr Asha Kasliwal, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, said, “Progestogen-only contraceptive pills are safe, reliable, easy to use, and are an incredibly popular contraceptive method. Availability over the counter in pharmacies will make it easier for women to access essential contraception to avoid unplanned pregnancies during and beyond Covid-19.”

“Reclassification may also reduce unnecessary pressures on GPs, who will not need to see patients for repeat prescriptions.

Dr Kasliwal said reclassification of one brand is only the first step. She is urging for these pills to be available to everyone for free in community pharmacies, and called for the reclassification of other contraceptives moving forward.

The mini pills, containing 75 micrograms of desogestrel, have proven effective in preventing a pregnancy when taken once a day with no break between packs.