TV Series

HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' Revival Immediately Reveals Who the New Gossip Girl Is

By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a surprising choice, considering the original 'Gossip Girl' held out until the series finale, but it works. If there's one thing to know about the original run of Gossip Girl, which lasted between 2007 and 2012, it's that it whiffed the ending. Pressured to reveal just who was behind Gossip Girl, the anonymous blogger voiced in narration by Kristen Bell, who chronicled the lives of Manhattan's elite, the writers decided the culprit should be Dan Humphrey, a.k.a. Lonely Boy, played by Penn Badgley. Maybe it made sense on a theoretical level, but for viewers of the series, it was nonsense, turning the romantic hero of the show into a sociopath.

Penn Badgley
Kristen Bell
Tavi Gevinson
