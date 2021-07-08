10 songs you need in your life this week

Music looks to be in a pretty good place right now, and we're still waiting for some of the most widely recognized artists to release their upcoming albums. As the world soaks in information regarding Kanye West's tenth studio album, which will reportedly release this week, hip-hop fans have been enjoying the latest posthumous album from Pop Smoke, the late 20-year-old music superstar. Despite some of the people closest to him, including producer 808Melo and his best friend Mike Dee, denouncing the album, fans have been singling out a few songs for their individual playlists, and we're doing the same for this week's iteration of the Staff Picks Playlist.
