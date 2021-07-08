Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 songs you need in your life this week

By Salvatore Maicki, Shaad D'Souza, David Renshaw, Jordan Darville, Sajae Elder
The FADER
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. "Ribbon Bone [Silk Chaser]" — Oli XL and Instupendo. Put Oli XL and Instupendo on the same track, and...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Jorja Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Max#Evil House Party Head#Acs#Evil House Party#Ro#Colored Glasses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jamie Talks A-List Collabs, New Music and Honest Lyrics: ‘You Don’t Have to Filter Yourself’

South Korean singer Park Ji-min — better known as Jamie — rose to fame at 14 after winning the Korean competition show K-Pop Star, and the precocious talent quickly earned the nickname “Korean Adele” thanks to her impressive vocal chops. But after a couple of artistic shifts and time spent out of the spotlight, the now-23-year-old is back with an edgy new sound and assertive lyrics that are helping to shed her reality TV persona for good, while shifting any preconceived perceptions of K-pop.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

7 hot Alternative songs you need to hear right now

Al·ter·na·tive - (of one or more things) available as another possibility. Always with our ear to the ground looking for new music, our '7 Songs' playlists highlight some of the most recent releases in the Alternative scene. Check out these 7 hot tracks below from Olivia Rodrigo, Bastille, Little Hurt,...
Musicpapermag.com

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Peggy Gou’s New Song “I Go”

Peggy Gou has shared a new song, “I Go,” out now via her own Gudu Records. It follows the track “Nabi,” which featured Hyukoh lead singer Oh Hyuk and was released in June. Take a listen to the South Korean producer/DJ’s latest track below. “I Go” takes influence from the...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Interstellar Tay, ‘Garden Song’

To say that Interstellar Tay is an artist that creates fine music would be a massive understatement, especially when tracks such as “Garden Song” feel as though they’re curated to speak to the heart and soul in tandem. The musical moniker of Tay Zastrow, Interstellar Tay has been creating music...
MusicNME

Listen to Sneaker Pimps’ first new songs in nearly 20 years

Sneaker Pimps have returned with their first new music in nearly 20 years – you can hear their latest songs ‘Squaring The Circle’ and ‘Fighter’ below. The trip-hop band are currently preparing the release of their ‘Squaring The Circle’ album, which is set to arrive on September 10. The record will be the band’s first since January 2002’s ‘Bloodsport’.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Little Simz Drops Heartwrenching “I Love You, I Hate You”

The 27-year old-London rapper’s highly anticipated fourth album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, is one step closer to release with the drop of her new single “I Love You, I Hate You”. Simz told Complex that when producer Inflo asked her “what do you love and what do you hate?’ she “knew the answer immediately.”
MusicRegister Citizen

Song You Need to Know: Quantic and Nidia Góngora, 'Balada Borracha'

When the producer Quantic and the Colombian singer Nidia Góngora connected for Curao, an album-length collaboration from 2017, the result was a low-key triumph. Ping-ponging tracks like “Que Me Duele?” rushed breathlessly towards the dance floor, while quieter moments like “Maldito Muchacho” left room for Góngora to showcase her formidable vocal delivery, husky yet flexible.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Styles P Drops Off New Album "Ghosting"

Styles P is one of the greatest to ever do it, and while he doesn't always get recognized as such, the LOX lyricist has been steadily dropping off consistent music for decades now. Today, Pinero comes through with his brand new album Ghosting, a project that clocks in at a solid fourteen tracks. Rest assured that there are plenty of bars to be found throughout, and P wastes little time in setting the tone on "Time Traveler."
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Beyond the Willows, ‘The Wolf’

Close to a year on from the release of their debut album, Into the Sun, Cronulla quartet Beyond the Willows are back with their latest single, with “The Wolf” arriving late this week. Having first formed back in 2018, Beyond the Willows wasted no time in putting their talent to...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Jodi Phillis, ‘Silver Stars’

After decades spent as one of the most iconic voices in Australian music, Jodi Phillis has returned with the latest single from her forthcoming album, with “Silver Stars” set for release this week. Having risen to fame as the vocalist and guitarist of beloved Sydney outfit Clouds, Phillis launched her...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Sam Fender, ‘Seventeen Going Under’

As he gears up to release his second album, English musical sensation Sam Fender has unveiled the title track from his forthcoming record, having shared “Seventeen Going Under” last last week. His first piece of new original music since last year’s “Hold Out”, “Seventeen Going Under” serves as the first...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Champ Ruby, ‘Afterthoughts’

After a massive year which saw the release of their debut single (and subsequent promotion hampered due to lockdowns), Melbourne outfit Champ Ruby are back with their latest effort, having shared new single “Afterthoughts” late last week. A breezier, more introspective composition than 2020’s “She Said”, “Afterthoughts” see Champ Ruby...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Pop Smoke, Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, & More

Music looks to be in a pretty good place right now, and we're still waiting for some of the most widely recognized artists to release their upcoming albums. As the world soaks in information regarding Kanye West's tenth studio album, which will reportedly release this week, hip-hop fans have been enjoying the latest posthumous album from Pop Smoke, the late 20-year-old music superstar. Despite some of the people closest to him, including producer 808Melo and his best friend Mike Dee, denouncing the album, fans have been singling out a few songs for their individual playlists, and we're doing the same for this week's iteration of the Staff Picks Playlist.
MusicDaily Californian

Vince Staples’ self-titled album is minimalist masterpiece

From his politically charged and regionally centered lyricism to instrumentals so laden with bass they’d blow your speakers out if turned up too loud, Vince Staples knows how to put on a show. But on his newest album, the self-titled Vince Staples, the now-established hip-hop star tones down the lavishness and hones in on the musical staples that make the artist who he is.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Doja Cat – ‘You Right’ (featuring The Weeknd)

After helping push The Weeknd‘s 2020 ‘After Hours’ single ‘In Your Eyes’ to top 20 glory on the Hot 100, Doja Cat is looking for the GRAMMY winner to return the favor as she’s linked up with him again – this time for her single ‘You Right.’. Found aboard her...
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Doja Cat blasts off with her new album, 'Planet Her'

Singer and rapper Doja Cat has come a long way since her days as a cow, infiltrating pop radio with her silky retro-futuristic bangers and becoming a mainstay of summer festivals and YouTube. Today, she joins Tyler, The Creator and onetime collaborator Meagan Thee Stallion for a bid of summer domination with the release of her third studio album, Planet Her.
Theater & DancePopSugar

You Can Always Count on Tinashe to Deliver With Super-Sexy Music Videos

There are two things you can always count on when Tinashe drops new music: it will be a total bop that will make you want to dance, and it will have a super-sexy music video to match. When it comes to the latter, the 28-year-old always delivers with visuals. Whether she's taking center stage or having a slumber party with Britney Spears, her videos always manage to fog up our computer screens. I mean, how could they not with her ultra-steamy dance moves? After her latest music video for "Bouncin" got everyone talking, we decided to round up some of her sexiest music videos to date. Allow Tinashe to teach you a lesson in sexy dance moves with the videos ahead.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Logic Shares New Song ‘Get Up’: Listen

Logic continues to roll out new music as he prepares to come out of retirement. A few weeks after announcing his return to releasing music, Logic dropped the first single ‘Vaccine‘ last week. He has now returned with the follow up called ‘Get Up’ where he raps and sings about getting back up every time he’s down. Listen to it below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy