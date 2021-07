Although we have seen a few wild swings in the stock market so far this week, not much has happened with gold. When the DOW dumped on Monday gold barely dropped at all. Gold is actually trading less volatile now than the stock market. However, the drop gold had in June is making it so few people are paying attention to it. It is things that move a lot up and down, such as Bitcoin, that fascinate the masses that make up the bulk of new traders using such things as the Robinhood App.